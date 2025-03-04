Rahul Matthan: Data-rich insurance models could fail beyond a point
Summary
- Policies that track individual risk profiles too closely, as today’s data trackers enable, could result in punitive premiums and may end up squashing the very idea of risk pooling—the basis of this industry.
Insurance is a human innovation that ensures that in moments of crisis, no one individual has to bear the weight of misfortune alone. Pooling risk has allowed us to contract, innovate and prosper, but with the ubiquitous availability of granular data, that assurance is starting to be replaced by something colder and more precise.