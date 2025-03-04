Rahul Matthan: Data-rich insurance models could fail beyond a point

We need to find a way to thread this needle. We should be able to obtain sufficient insights to disincentivize free riders, but not so much that we evolve into a round-the-clock surveillance society. This will require us to establish clear boundaries on how insurers can use data and ensure that risk pricing doesn’t turn into some sort of punitive system for undesirable activities. This should also extend to restrictions on how we use sensitive data—such as genetic information—and limitations on how health-tracking information, geographic risk assessments and the like are used.