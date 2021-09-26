Health, infra and fiscal stimulus will act as our economic panacea

In any recessionary situation—as the country was hurtling towards last year—money needs to be directly pumped into the system, primarily to boost immediate consumption. Accelerating economic activities by investing public capital enhances the purchasing power of people. That money is then spent on consumption, which boosts demand and enhances production, which creates even more purchasing power in the economy. This cycle goes into an upward spiral and takes the economy out of recession. That is how the investment multiplier works in any economy. Signs of this in India have been heartening. To revive activities in specific sectors with multiplier effects on growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced on-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) with tenures of up to three years for a total amount of up to ₹1 trillion at a floating rate linked to its policy repo rate. The liquidity availed under TLTROs can also be used to extend bank loans to growth-oriented sectors. This was done to ensure smooth bank credit operations. On feedback from market participants, the central bank also decided to increase its special open market operations to ₹20,000 crore.