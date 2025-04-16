Healthcare for all: Don’t rely on insurance alone
Summary
- The government’s push to ease health-insurance claims is welcome. For equitable outcomes, however, India should gradually shift its welfare emphasis to high-quality public services. It may offer an actuarial advantage too.
For many who’ve had the misfortune of having to invoke health-insurance coverage, the difficulty of it is what stays embedded in memory. Don’t get us wrong. The concept, in itself, is excellent. But the process of getting claims met and the suspense over what part may have to be paid from one’s own pocket are sources of anxiety in need of relief, especially when it adds to the distress of a medical crisis in the family.