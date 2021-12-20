Health will remain high on the agenda

Alas, that was not to be. Even as the Alpha variant sneaked in and started exhibiting higher infectivity, the stage was being prepared for a more dangerous Delta variant to emerge and launch a ferocious attack. After India steadied itself in the second half of 2021, it appeared that the year would end with confident strides into a 2022 that would not be dominated by the virus. That might well have been, if it was only the familiar but ageing Delta that was still the lead actor. However, the arrival of a new variant that had far greater infectivity placed the spotlight on young Omicron.