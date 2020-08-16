Healthcare efficiency at the cost of privacy

Old reasons for letting every citizen retain secrecy on health are still valid. After the HIV scare, for example, one worry was social life marred by a new kind of untouchability. Low levels of literacy on various ailments and conditions—say, of a psychiatric nature—and false assumptions drawn from sketchy knowledge can add up to give patients even more misery. Those who do not wish to bare themselves to state agencies should not find themselves forced to yield to an invasive system. As author Yuval Noah Harari has cautioned, today’s covid-constrained circumstances are conducive to a wholesale invasion of what we guarded earlier as our own space. This is not to say that India’s project to pool health data should be scrapped. What we need is a robust law that assures us legal control over our data stored anywhere on our behalf. We should also allow citizens the right to be forgotten—that is, to have all their files erased if they so choose. There should be no ambiguity on these core principles. If our draft bill needs revision for all this, so be it. Healthcare for all can be achieved with new tools. But don’t let privacy short shrift.