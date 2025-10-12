Let’s turn India into a global hub for medical value tourism: Here’s the strategy we must adopt
As manufacturing and IT exports lose steam, we must promote medical value tourism. India’s healthcare sector has what it takes. What’s needed is a strategic policy mix that can help turn it into a major foreign exchange earner, large-scale employer and eminent projector of India’s soft power.
With manufacturing exports threatened by tariffs and AI automation reshaping IT services, India needs a new growth engine. One opportunity lies in medical value tourism (MVT)—foreign patients travelling to India for world-class care that combines advanced medicine, competitive pricing and trusted outcomes. MVT can become a major earner of foreign exchange, a job creator and a powerful vehicle of soft power.