Healthcare is a national priority that must gain electoral traction

Yet, it has been much harder to identify a similar shift in the electoral politics of health provision. One of the reasons for this may be because reforms in the health sector are harder to enact and slower to yield tangible outcomes. Foregrounding health sector investments may be politically riskier than, for instance, improvements in the distribution of cheap foodgrains , gas cylinders or direct benefit transfers. Such welfare schemes are based on ‘delivery’ of a product, whereas services like health and education are more complex. They depend on a system that includes infrastructure, human resources, medical protocols and resources, accountability and capacity. For this reason, perhaps, the main electoral pledge in the health sector in recent years has been on health insurance, rather than reforming the system within which this product can be effectively utilized.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}