Health alert: Listen to women in medicine and allied fields
Summary
- Their concerns related to safety and a level playing field need to be addressed on an urgent basis. Failing to ensure gender equity in these fields is bad for everybody’s health and for socio-economic progress
The Indian Medical Association’s recent online survey among about 4,000 doctors across India’s 22 states, 63% of them women and 85% under the age of 35, found that over 35% of the surveyed doctors felt ‘unsafe’ and 11.4% ‘very unsafe’—to the extent that many are even inclined to carry weapons for self-defence, during night shifts.