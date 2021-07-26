Healthcare privatization has not served India well

For a snapshot of the sorry state of Indian healthcare, look up the recent Oxfam Inequality Report 2021. It uses data from the National Family Health Survey and National Sample Survey to outline vast disparities on health measures as well as access to healthcare. These gaps are along parameters that do not surprise anyone. The rich are healthier than the poor, just as the general category is better off than Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Hindus are better off than Muslims, urban-dwellers better off than rural, and men better off than women. Those who perform well on health indicators are also better served. Indian towns and cities, for example, have over two-thirds of our health infrastructure serving just about a third of our population. If this lopsided distribution of facilities is one big drawback, then a socially-observed reluctance among chief household decision-makers to seek medical attention for women is another. The inadequacy of the care that women get is reflected in our dismal numbers on maternal mortality and female life expectancy at birth, not to speak of the scandalous gender attitudes revealed by our starkly uneven sex ratio. Some of these problems cannot be resolved by mere budgetary allocations. Yet, greater use of public money can make a notable difference. States with higher public expenditure on healthcare are seen to have less inequitable outcomes. As the Oxfam report notes, these states have seen a higher recovery rate from covid.

