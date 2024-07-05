Heat relief: Let street vendors and labourers guide action plans
Summary
- A survey in Delhi has revealed how badly they suffered under this summer’s heatwaves, with the city’s Heat Action Plan offering little help. As they are the most vulnerable, their inputs are a must for us to mitigate the increasing distress caused by climate change.
As heatwaves wreak havoc across the country, there is a growing view that climate change is one of India’s most urgent worries. Temperatures soared to unprecedented levels in urban areas this summer. This has significantly impacted all walks of life. However, while the phenomenon is universal, the brunt of it is borne by the most vulnerable segments of society. They have been disproportionately affected.