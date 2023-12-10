Heavier risk weights can’t save lenders from every fire

India’s unsecured retail lending has some emerging worries. However, systemwide high delinquency is not among them. Non-performing-asset (NPA) rates by the 90+ days-past-due (DPD) rule range from 0.8% for personal loans (PLs) to 1.6% for credit card receivables, as shown in a recent TU Cibil report. These products account for 93% of unsecured consumer lending (UCL). Given the burgeoning asset growth, these coincidental NPA rates tend to understate riskiness. Loans given in the last quarter will not jump to NPA status at the quarter’s end. However, if one even considers the lagged NPA rate: i.e., current year NPAs as a proportion of exposure 12 months back, it is 2.9% (first quarter of 2023-24). It is an improvement from the 3.3% lagged NPA rate of 2018-19 (bit.ly/3NkJM32). When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced capital requirements for PLs in September 2019, the UCL delinquency numbers were not materially different from the latest ones. Yes, a spot of bother exists for small ticket personal loans (STPL) of under ₹50,000, but that is just 0.3% of the retail portfolio. This may be a symptom of a deeper malaise that an enhanced capital-cushion requirement, by itself, may not solve.