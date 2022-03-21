Heavy taxes are fine for quasi-assets like crypto

Classifying cryptocurrencies properly would be crucial to regulating them. As their decentralized nature means they could exist in perpetuity, unless the internet goes on the blink, they clearly cannot be wished away. And since our central bank can’t be deprived of its domestic monopoly on legal tender, as that would impair its monetary authority, only an officially-issued crypto can be accorded ‘currency’ status. While taxing crypto transfers wouldn’t legalize private tokens, as taxation is legally distinct and its scope extends beyond what’s lawful (swindles are taxable), the state’s effort to tax them signals a welcome realism. But a top-rate GST would still deal a big blow to crypto trades, even risk pushing them off-radar. Even if these are only quasi-assets, for the sake of market activity, would a light levy like a securities transaction tax (of 1% or less) be more appropriate? After all, digital tokens have been hailed as ‘e-gold’ of the information age, prized for scarcity and also portrayed as an inflation hedge, especially after fiat money was supplied in bulk by central banks to help economies tide over pandemic disruptions. Crypto advocates could argue that the concept is thus a valuable response to fiat excesses and it should not suffer punitive taxes; it’s all the more unfair under a crisis-supply regime that not only lends banks money at rates less than inflation, but also lets lenders repress savers with negative real payouts on deposits.