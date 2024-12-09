Heed India’s CEA Nageswaran: Well-paying companies would be doing themselves a favour
Summary
- Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran’s advice for India Inc on its self-interest should remind business leaders of Henry Ford and the virtues of taking a long view. Private-sector payrolls need to support consumption, for which three new forces must be defied.
In 1914, Henry Ford startled his industrialist peers in the US. He raised the wages that Ford Motor Company paid its workers to $5-a-day, twice the market rate, on the rationale (or at least rhetoric) that they too should be able to afford the $440 Model-T cars they rolled off its assembly lines—a factory innovation that crushed unit production cost, cracked open a mass market and whose later adoption for military hardware gave the US an edge in warfare that made it the world’s top power.