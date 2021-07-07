Heed the not-so-obvious lesson of the 2008 global financial crisis

Unfortunately, we don’t seem to have drawn the right lessons from our past experience. Once again, the government is pushing banks to lend, this time to MSMEs rather than infrastructure projects. Banks have been urged to restructure what have euphemistically been termed ‘temporarily impaired MSME loans’, under various schemes. Boosted by schemes like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), net credit flow to stressed MSMEs during March 2020-February 2021 has risen dramatically. Inevitably, PSBs restructured loans much more aggressively than their private sector counterparts (which have the luxury of not having the finance ministry breathe down their necks). No wonder, RBI’s Financial Stability Report of July 2021 released last week warns: “Despite re-structuring (to the tune of ₹56,866 crore), stress in the MSME portfolio of PSBs remains high". Further: “While banks have remained relatively unscathed by pandemic-induced disruptions, cushioned by regulatory, monetary and fiscal policies, they face prospects of a possible rise in non-performing loans, particularly in their small and medium enterprises (SME) and retail portfolios, especially as regulatory support starts getting wound down."