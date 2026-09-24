Help India’s informal sector thrive: it supports mass livelihoods and has its own institutions of trust

This is a fishy tale with a long tail. I visited Aurobindo, my usual fish vendor in Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi, two weeks ago to purchase my stock for the week. I left after paying the bill of ₹2,010 through my cellphone, or so I thought, marvelling at the convenience of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), one of the most advanced public digital infrastructure systems in the world.
This is a fishy tale with a long tail. I visited Aurobindo, my usual fish vendor in Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi, two weeks ago to purchase my stock for the week. I left after paying the bill of ₹2,010 through my cellphone, or so I thought, marvelling at the convenience of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), one of the most advanced public digital infrastructure systems in the world.
A week ago, Aurobindo called to say that I had paid him ₹20,010 instead of ₹2,010 by mistake, wanting to return the ₹18,000 that he now owed me. That evening, I visited him to collect the balance, leaving a generous gratuity for him and his colleagues, which he reluctantly accepted.
Embedded in that little tale are two important takeaways with far-reaching implications.
The first is about digitization. It has made payment transactions incredibly simple and efficient not just in the formal economy, but importantly in the informal economy as well. Of course, that also means it is very easy to make mistakes, as I did, but there is a digital record of all the transactions—a paperless trail—from which such mistakes can be easily spotted.
The more important takeaway is about honesty and relationships of trust. Even if I had checked my bank account, which I hadn’t, and the payment record to spot such an error, there is little I could have done if Aurobindo did not accept that I had overpaid. However, not only did he acknowledge the overpayment, it was he who pointed it out to me.
His honesty impressed me no end. A hard-working young man, he probably makes a modest living cleaning, cutting and chopping fish the whole day. But he would not take an extra rupee from his customers even because of their mistake, let alone by cheating them.
I will now feel guilty about buying fish from any other vendor. With his honesty, Aurobindo is building an enduring relationship of trust with his customers.
Let me now go back nearly half a century to a survey of pavement dwellers in Kolkata undertaken by my classmate Vijay Jagannathan, an environmental economist formerly of the World Bank, and his co-researcher A. Haldar (Informal Markets in Developing Countries, Oxford University Press, New York, 1978).
Despite being almost entirely outside the institutional structures of the formal sector, such as legally enforceable contracts, formal credit and marketing channels, regulation and others, the large majority of households surveyed had relatively stable, if modest, incomes earned through orderly transactions in informal markets.
Trust, reputation, enduring relationships, continuing interactions and community networks are the pillars of these informal markets, substituting for the conventional institutions of the formal sector.
The informal sector is by no means marginal in the Indian economy. In fact, it is the main employer, accounting for 495 million workers, or 88% of the total workforce of 562 million, according to recent Periodic Labour Force Survey data.
The institutions of trust, reputation and enduring relationships described earlier are thus the dominant institutions of the Indian economy, not the conventional institutions of the formal sector. Hence, the mantra of formalizing the informal sector, currently fashionable in policy circles, is a bit of a pipe dream divorced from ground reality.
As Jagannathan has emphasised in a recent article, the reform challenge here is not to eliminate the informal sector, but to strengthen it by addressing its weak institutional features (Economic & Political Weekly, 22 August 2026).
One of those is the unequal patron-client relationships which emerge because of interlinked markets. For example, when the informal creditor is also the agent who supplies you your inputs and also buys your product.
A similar relationship of dominance emerges because of asymmetric information when players from the informal sector have to engage with the formal sector: for example, a kirana store distributing products for a large consumer goods company.
What has changed dramatically today compared to the situation of the Kolkata pavement dwellers 48 years ago is the impact of digitization. The informal sector micro-entrepreneur now has access to all the information she needs to conduct her business, from prices to supply conditions, credit options, market conditions, weather and logistics, at the press of a button.
Digitization also makes it easier to place orders, make or receive payments and arrange deliveries. So, many David-versus-Goliath type market transactions have become less unequal.
Nevertheless, many weaknesses remain. Jagannathan makes a plea for startups across a range of businesses to engage with micro-enterprises to help address these weaknesses and in the process make money themselves; he cites several examples of how this has worked.
One such is OfBusiness, which focuses on small and medium enterprises but has a business model that applies equally to micro-enterprises. The core idea is to not just address one need of the micro-enterprise but provide multiple services through the same platform, such as supply of raw materials and access to markets, working capital and business knowledge.
Policymakers should abandon the unrealistic goal of formalizing the informal sector and instead focus on strengthening it.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.