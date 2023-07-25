Help savers: Let interest rates turn more flexible

For over 60 million subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the finance ministry’s nod this week to the body’s proposed interest payout at an 8.15% rate for 2022-23 must have come as a relief. The rate was raised from 8.1% the previous year. Though market rates have risen far more since India’s rate upcycle began last May, subscribers of this state-run savings scheme can draw comfort from the relatively high rates they got when other rates sank along with the central bank’s policy settings. What the fund pays typically stays within a narrow rate band, as its rate depends on the surplus it makes. In this instance, a payout any higher could have pushed it into a deficit instead of the nearly ₹664 crore surplus it expects after holder accounts are credited. Since the bulk of its corpus is invested in debt, especially securities issued by the government, the scope for larger returns is limited. The EPFO was allowed a thin slice of equity investments to boost returns by taking on a bit more risk, but its share portfolio has been kept under the official limit. Given that the fund holds the lifelong savings of our salaried class, safety must dictate its holdings. Yet, a slight risk-return upshift might help it pay more and stay in better sync with market rates for the satisfaction of savers.

What about other savers? At the end of June, the Centre raised the payout rate on some small savings instruments, like post-office term deposits of 1 year, by up to 30 basis points. Other small saving options such as the Kisan Vikas Patra and National Savings Certificate had got raises in earlier quarters. Oddly, though, the public provident fund (PPF) has been left out. Its rate of interest has stayed at 7.1%—a multi-decade low—for more than three years now. The last change made was an 80 basis points cut in April 2020 that brought it to its current level. Surely, PPF savers would wonder why they have been denied payout hikes, especially amid rising rates all around over the past year. Market yields have risen substantially in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate increase of 250 basis points. While most market-linked schemes have seen rates go up, PPF savers await their turn. One explanation offered is that the effective return on these savings is still attractive since the investment, returns and final withdrawal all enjoy tax exemption. This argument, however, falls flat if one considers that EPFO subscribers get the same tax benefits. In fact, the latter can put in up to ₹2.5 lakh each year tax-free, but PPF savers face a cap of ₹1.5 lakh annually, a limit last raised almost a decade ago. That PPF had kept up its rate when others went down is the other consolation offered. But then, like the EPFO case, this only reflects how weakly state-set saving rates are allowed to move up and down in line with market levels—as recommended by the Shyamala Gopinath committee. Not only would a more flexible rate regime keep saver dissatisfaction down, it will reduce the capacity of state-run schemes to distort India’s credit market.

That PPF investors have special reason to be aggrieved is all the more jarring because this scheme offers a savings avenue to those without formal sector jobs. Many of them have no retiral benefits and this is all they have for old-age security. Given its modest investment cap, this fund can hardly be misused by the well-off. All considered, it would serve the country well to minimize rate dissonance.