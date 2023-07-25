Help savers: Let interest rates turn more flexible

What about other savers? At the end of June, the Centre raised the payout rate on some small savings instruments, like post-office term deposits of 1 year, by up to 30 basis points. Other small saving options such as the Kisan Vikas Patra and National Savings Certificate had got raises in earlier quarters. Oddly, though, the public provident fund (PPF) has been left out. Its rate of interest has stayed at 7.1%—a multi-decade low—for more than three years now. The last change made was an 80 basis points cut in April 2020 that brought it to its current level. Surely, PPF savers would wonder why they have been denied payout hikes, especially amid rising rates all around over the past year. Market yields have risen substantially in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate increase of 250 basis points. While most market-linked schemes have seen rates go up, PPF savers await their turn. One explanation offered is that the effective return on these savings is still attractive since the investment, returns and final withdrawal all enjoy tax exemption. This argument, however, falls flat if one considers that EPFO subscribers get the same tax benefits. In fact, the latter can put in up to ₹2.5 lakh each year tax-free, but PPF savers face a cap of ₹1.5 lakh annually, a limit last raised almost a decade ago. That PPF had kept up its rate when others went down is the other consolation offered. But then, like the EPFO case, this only reflects how weakly state-set saving rates are allowed to move up and down in line with market levels—as recommended by the Shyamala Gopinath committee. Not only would a more flexible rate regime keep saver dissatisfaction down, it will reduce the capacity of state-run schemes to distort India’s credit market.