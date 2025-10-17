India’s passport has slipped on the Henley Index chart: Is that a worry?
India’s passport has slid five spots on the Henley chart. In recent decades, rising Indian prosperity has been opening more and more visa-free doors for us around the world. But something seems to have changed in more recent times.
India has dropped five spots to 85th position in the league table of Henley’s Passport Index for 2025. It allows visa-free entry to 57 countries, down from 62 last year. This count includes those that offer visas on arrival and serves as a yardstick for the influence of a country’s passport.