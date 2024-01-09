Here are five essential skills that can make a business leader stand out
Summary
- Leaders who inspire and transform are usually set apart by their mastery of not-so-obvious traits. They read voraciously, perfect the art of writing, learn new languages, make quick calculations and make it a point to remember names.
The formative period of a leader’s career is pivotal in sculpting her professional identity and trajectory. This phase, often fraught with challenges and uncertainty, marks the transition from academic shelter to the real-world arena, demanding self-sufficiency and strategic acumen. Here are five essential skills that can provide a competitive edge to emerging leaders at this critical juncture. The first of which is reading books.