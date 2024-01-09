Here are five essential skills that can make a business leader stand out

The third skill is an adjunct to the above two and that is learning new languages. And not just for the obvious reason of being able to communicate in a different one. Mastering a new language (even if it is just at spoken levels) creates new neural connections, enhancing the ability to view the same situation from different perspectives. Speaking the language of team members or subordinates also strengthens bonds. This is precisely why officers in the armed forces and the bureaucracy are mandatorily required to learn languages of the teams they lead. Fortunately, unlike the civil services, whose officers have to learn the language of their parent cadres (both spoken and written), most young corporate leaders need to put in a few hours of dedicated practice to attain just conversational fluency. There can be no better example of empathetic leadership than a leader who demonstrates the willingness to learn the language of the people she leads. I can vouch for this from personal experience. Troops do not care about the accuracy of their leader’s language; instead, they cherish her sincere attempt to speak theirs.