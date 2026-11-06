Here are three lessons from demonetization Indian policymakers must internalize

On 8 November 2016, the Indian government announced the scrapping of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, which then accounted for 86% of the currency in circulation. The main goal was to curb the menace of ‘black money’ hoarded by tax evaders and crooks. The secondary objectives were to promote digital payments and ‘formalize’ the economy.
On 8 November 2016, the Indian government announced the scrapping of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, which then accounted for 86% of the currency in circulation. The main goal was to curb the menace of ‘black money’ hoarded by tax evaders and crooks. The secondary objectives were to promote digital payments and ‘formalize’ the economy.
While millions of honest citizens had to queue up outside banks and ATMs to withdraw limited amounts of their hard-earned money, the wealthy found a way to deposit all their ill-gotten wealth through mules. An under-prepared banking system failed to deliver adequate amounts of new notes, leading to an unprecedented cash crunch.
While millions of honest citizens had to queue up outside banks and ATMs to withdraw limited amounts of their hard-earned money, the wealthy found a way to deposit all their ill-gotten wealth through mules. An under-prepared banking system failed to deliver adequate amounts of new notes, leading to an unprecedented cash crunch.
In the initial months, the move was popular among a large section of voters. Even if they suffered hardships, they felt that fat cats had been hurt more. Once people realized that most of the demonetized cash had returned to the banking system, even the government’s ardent supporters stopped defending the move. Today, very few government officials list demonetization among the achievements of the ruling regime.
Ten years after that misadventure, three lessons stand out.
First, a policy decision that garners instant approval may lose support over time. As voters recalibrate the costs and benefits of the decision, they may lose enthusiasm for that move.
Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh elections in March 2017, it was presumed that demonetization was a political success. Even if that were true, that success did not translate to easy victories in other states. The BJP faced a tough time in Gujarat later that year, and lost several major states in 2018. To be sure, it has emerged stronger since.
Second, institutional autonomy and perception of autonomy matter. When finance ministry officials took the lead in announcing bank rules related to demonetization while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) top brass stayed mum, it seemed as if the ministry had forced the demonetization decision on the central bank.
Writing in these pages in January 2017, then Mint columnist—and current chief economic advisor to the finance ministry—V. Anantha Nageswaran wondered whether the ‘ouster’ of the outspoken RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan sent a message to his successor about the perils of acting independently or providing independent advice.
The perception that RBI had caved in to the finance ministry’s demands may have contributed to the conflict between the two institutions. RBI’s top brass may have felt they needed to assert their authority on other policy issues. It is perhaps not a coincidence that the relationship between RBI and the finance ministry suffered the greatest strain in the 2017-2018 period. In December 2018, RBI governor Urjit Patel resigned, citing personal reasons.
Third, definitions and concepts matter. In their urge to ‘formalize’ the economy, policymakers failed to draw a clear line between the illegal activities of crooks and the subsistence activities of the self-employed.
Prodded by multilateral institutions, Delhi’s policy elites decided to wage a war on informality, without even defining that term. The growth in digital payments, supported by generous state subsidies, should not paper over the fact that demonetization was a clumsy move.