Here comes the friendly, neighbourhood Terminator. Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 01:15 PM IST
- San Francisco is stepping into an approaching future by planning to deploy robots to tackle dangerous assailants.
San Francisco has concluded the first round of voting to let the city’s police department deploy lethal robots to subdue assailants in special circumstances. This should not immediately conjure up visions of Robocop or deadly androids that resemble the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most memorable character. But, hey, they are on their way, sooner rather than later. We must be prepared for remote-controlled robots with lethal capabilities, as well as autonomous soldier bots running on artificial intelligence.