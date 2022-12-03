Here comes the friendly, neighbourhood Terminator

India must encourage artificial intelligence research in all its forms: that is the only way to acquire the capability needed to retain strategic autonomy, as innovations raise artificial intelligence to the level of strategic capability. We have all seen nightmare videos of swarms of tiny flying drones that carry explosive charges blasting their way through walls, zeroing in on targets and blowing them up. Even when these drones are remotely controlled, the effect would be deadly, but when they are controlled by their own artificial intelligence, which can improvise tactics to meet a given objective, they would be deadlier still.