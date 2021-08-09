Here’s a sure-fire way to boost your count of Olympic medals

We can see that a country does very well during what are called its Golden Games as host, and that strength persists. Japan is no stranger to this idea. The country ranked third at home in 1964, behind the US and the USSR, with 16 gold medals. Spain’s Golden Games at Barcelona in 1992 saw it grab 5% of the gold on offer, putting it sixth. Australia jumped from 3.3% in its Green Games (the event prior to hosting) to 5.3% at Sydney 2000, climbed to 5.7% four years later in Athens, then slid to 4.6% in Beijing.