Here’s an ‘officious’ list of 10 principles for regulators

A regulator must not try to win a popularity contest: There is no such thing as a popular regulator. Popularity is not the aim, regulation is. It is enough for the regulator to be effective and efficient. If a policy or action pleases constituents (or others), then it will be worthwhile for the regulator to examine why this is so. Similarly, being “the world’s first" or the glory of playing a pioneer (like the spacecraft in Star Trek) should not motivate a regulator’s policies and actions. Its focus should be on the work to be done.