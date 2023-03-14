Here’s the next sunrise sector for global investors4 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- Given the proven market potential across the domain of opportunities and overall optimism in the space, India’s digital infrastructure space is attracting substantial interest from institutional and strategic investors
India’s digital transformation has been very rapid and unprecedented, offering both potential and promise. Internet penetration has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% and data consumption has grown by 21X over the last five years. India has witnessed the highest-ever smartphone shipments in 2021, clocked the highest real-time online transactions globally and is the fastest-growing e-commerce market. Digital adoption is increasing across both retail and enterprise use cases, and India will be a high-tech society in the next five years. A robust backend infrastructure needs to be set up to support this digital transformation and about $35-40 billion capital expenditure is expected in the sector in the next five years, creating a need for substantial investments in the space.