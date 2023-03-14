Here’s the next sunrise sector for global investors

The DC industry is expected to grow at a 25% CAGR, from 870 MW in FY22 to 1,700 MW by FY25, which will require over $5 billion in investment. Developers have a pipeline to consistently deliver over 300 MW per annum over the next 10 years. The industry has been witnessing multiple partnerships between global financial and strategic players (who bring in customer relationships and technical capabilities), on the one hand, and domestic players (who enable access to suitable land parcels and development expertise) on the other. This will lead to an optimal mix required for success in this industry. Though, Adani - Edge Connex, Everstone-Yondr, Nxtra-Carlyle are some of the marquee partnerships, several other players are also in active discussions to tie-up similar arrangements. With hyperscalers now developing their own DCs, DC players are now increasingly offering managed services to provide a comprehensive solution to retail customers.