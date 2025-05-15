Line of conscience: Why didn’t luxury brands speak up?
SummaryWhen Russia invaded Ukraine, luxury companies like LVMH, Chanel and Hermès acted in solidarity with the latter, but the industry stayed silent after the Pahalgam attack. Selective displays of a conscience aren’t good for business.
I remember the first time I stepped into a Hermès boutique in Paris. It was 2007, and I was visiting the French capital on a research trip as part of my career transition from conventional retail to luxury strategy. The space was hushed, reverent. Scarves were arranged like manuscripts. Every gesture from the staff was theatrical yet effortless. It wasn’t just a store. It was a shrine.