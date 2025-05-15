Line of conscience: Why didn’t luxury brands speak up?

Silence isn’t neutral: This is not the first time, of course. Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar— the luxury world has become selectively responsive to crises. When Western media amplifies the event and Western consumers demand a reaction, brands respond. When the tragedy is quieter, more complex or located in a less ‘critical’ market for the industry, the silence returns. But here’s the problem: silence is no longer neutral. Not in the age of Gen Z. Not in the era of conscious consumption.