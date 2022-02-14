High inflation in America is not the crisis it was back in the 70s

It is commonplace to attribute the Great Inflation to the collapse of Bretton Woods in 1971-73. In fact, Bretton Woods had already lost its bite and inflation had begun to accelerate in the second half of the 1960s. The US adopted policies, such as an interest- equalization tax on American foreign financial investments, that loosened the link between inflation and gold losses. The US Treasury Department asserted its responsibility for managing the foreign-exchange market, allowing the Fed to dismiss gold losses and dollar weakness as someone else’s problem. As a result, US inflation was nearing 6% already in 1970, even before the famous collapse of Bretton Woods.

