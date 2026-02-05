High-level committee on banking: What it should focus on to strengthen India’s financial system
As part of Sunday’s budget speech, the finance minister announced a high-level committee to review India’s banking sector. It should place strategic liability management and banks’ grievance redressal mechanisms at the top of its agenda. New bank licences and PSB mergers can wait.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a “high-level committee" on banking in her budget speech for 2026-27. While she offered no details, the FM did say that this panel would be tasked with reviewing the banking sector and aligning it with India’s next phase of growth.