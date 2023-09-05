High stakes demand restraint from China and the US4 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Confrontation between the two powers may seem inevitable but a peace formula can still be pursued
The US and China remain on a collision course. The new Cold War between them may eventually turn hot over the issue of Taiwan. The ‘Thucydides Trap,’ in which a rising power seems destined to clash with an incumbent hegemon, looms ominously. But an escalation of Sino-American tensions, let alone a war, can still be avoided, sparing the world its consequences.