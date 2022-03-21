High US inflation doesn't excuse our thrifty covid spending

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Per capita income and consumption levels in India remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason is, India’s covid-19 relief packages put hardly any money in the hands of the vast majority of the population
The US is grinding through its fastest inflation in four decades, and it has set off two sets of reactions in India. While some North Block officials worry about the possibility of a similar spike in India, many lay observers on social media praise the Modi government's handling of fiscal policy for covid-19 relief as more competent. Both sets of reactions miss the point.
Inflation in the US has leapt beyond 2%, the target for the Federal Reserve and its monetary policy. At the peak of the pandemic, labour in the US was in limited supply for a variety of reasons. With schools closed, many parents could not work as they had to devote time to childcare. Alongside, unemployment benefits from covid relief packages also reduced the pressure to work.
Now, schools have reopened and unemployment benefits have expired. Yet, inflationary pressures in US have not eased as expected. Covid has become less scary, but workers are still reluctant to step out of homes. As businesses struggle to find all the workers they need, wage growth has picked up. There are signs of wage growth feeding into higher prices and then back into wage growth, which is what economists call a ‘wage-price spiral’.
Supply chains remain more stressed than expected. For instance, US motor vehicle assemblies last month were still 25% below February 2020 levels. The surge in covid cases in China and its reluctance to use western vaccines reduce chances of any immediate improvement. Russia’s war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has triggered will not help either.
On the demand side, consumption, which had soared during the pandemic thanks to the fiscal stimulus, remains elevated, even after the income support has expired. The reason is that the fiscal stimulus in the form of the relief packages the US Congress passed is larger than the total income lost during the pandemic.
The US household savings rate, which had risen as the pandemic peaked, has fallen back to its pre-covid level now. Yet, consumption remains elevated. This means the stimulus made sure that incomes rose in a non-temporary way. This is confirmed by the increase in tax collections and record surpluses generated by some states. Part of this consumption story is explained by the wealth effect generated by increased housing and stock market valuations, which have rubbed off on consumer confidence and spending.
Therefore, in the US, monetary policy is being used to cool down the economy and bring it back to lower, normal levels of exuberance. In effect, while the US macroeconomic policy response to the pandemic was very effective in preventing any lasting economic damage, in doing so, policy-makers went somewhat overboard — a smaller problem relative to the severe risk of permanent scarring and/or damaging of parts of the economy as feared in India. Over time, US monetary policy will be able to rebalance the economy by compensating for the pandemic-time fiscal excesses. If inflation turns out to be even more enduring than present projections, monetary policy can move more aggressively to a contractionary stance.
In sharp contrast, per capita income and consumption levels in India remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason is, India’s covid-19 relief packages put hardly any money in the hands of the vast majority of the population. Fiscal and monetary stimuli reached a minuscule proportion of the population, and that too, largely in the form of credit. As a result, it has led to only transitionary support for highly select sets, such as stock market investors and dividend recipients. The Indian economy on the whole is weaker than the pre-covid trend. There are risks of scarring and permanent damage to large parts of the economy, such as small firms and the vast parts of the workforce dependent on them. In these circumstances, inflation in India is not due to the fiscal relief spending of the government.
