High US inflation doesn't excuse our thrifty covid spending

In sharp contrast, per capita income and consumption levels in India remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason is, India’s covid-19 relief packages put hardly any money in the hands of the vast majority of the population. Fiscal and monetary stimuli reached a minuscule proportion of the population, and that too, largely in the form of credit. As a result, it has led to only transitionary support for highly select sets, such as stock market investors and dividend recipients. The Indian economy on the whole is weaker than the pre-covid trend. There are risks of scarring and permanent damage to large parts of the economy, such as small firms and the vast parts of the workforce dependent on them. In these circumstances, inflation in India is not due to the fiscal relief spending of the government.