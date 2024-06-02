High US interest rates forever: Do not count on this scenario
Summary
- The US Federal Reserve’s rate policy has been the subject of many debates. But the argument that the ‘neutral rate’ in America has shifted up isn’t convincing.
In spite of the highest Federal Reserve policy rates in two decades, the US economy grew about 2.5% last year, unemployment remains low and stocks are near all-time highs, leading many observers to conclude that the economy has become less interest-rate sensitive—and probably needs permanently high benchmark rates to prevent overheating.