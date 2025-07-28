Ajit Ranade: India must resolve its paradox of jobless graduates amid a scarcity of skills
Ensuring that India’s youth are productively employed is a challenge that calls for radical reforms. We must improve higher education, spur industry-academia partnerships and promote entrepreneurship. Plus, our labour markets need efficiency.
India’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education is at 28.3%, up by five percentage points in the past 10 years. This represents the proportion of those between the ages of 18 and 23 enrolled for college or higher-level courses. The National Education Policy aims to increase this ratio to 50% in the next decade. That would imply a faster rate of increasing college and university attendance than has been achieved in the past decade.