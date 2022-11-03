Higher education needs relief from its resource crunch

Bihar plans to inspect its universities and colleges to assess their academic, administrative and financial health. The accumulated deficit of Madras University has exceeded ₹100 crore as of 2021-22. Universities in Kerala are facing financial distress due to disruptions in grant allocations. Public-funded higher educational institutions seem to be in a crisis situation due to chronic underinvestment. Central universities and other centrally-funded institutions of higher education were thought to be better funded, but it is not true anymore. The Delhi University Teachers Association has been distressed about the financial condition of several colleges. University of Allahabad must raise fees to ease financial troubles, but faces the ire of students. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been unable to undertake repairs and maintenance due to a paucity of funds. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been struggling to reimburse medical bills, pay the pending dues of its pensioners and meet the expenses of centres that have been running in project mode.These are but a few examples. Financial distress pervades most central universities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}