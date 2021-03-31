High-powered incentives can reform our bureaucracy

Promoting bureaucratic performance through high-powered financial incentives has other advantages as well. In contrast to monitoring or control-based measures, these have the potential to reduce corruption without increasing procedural complexity and processing frictions. Also, this approach to reforming the bureaucracy is flexible. Targets and performance measures can be changed as per the changing needs of the public/state. The incentives can also be tweaked and fine- tuned over time. Several research studies have shown that bureaucrats in different functions have different risk preferences. For example, a bureaucrat in a more visible function may be more risk-averse (due to the higher cost of visible failures) than one in a less visible role. Financial incentives allow for heterogeneous risk preferences and targets. Various functions and departments can have incentives designed specially for their performance objectives.