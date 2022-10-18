Hijaab: Let the liberty of individual conscience prevail5 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:48 PM IST
It’s reasonable to expect the eventual verdict of India’s apex court to uphold Justice Dhulia’s judgement
In Karnataka, Sikh boys can wear turbans, Hindu boys can wear the sacred thread or a rudraksh, girls can wear mangalsutras and bindis, but Muslim girls cannot wear a hijaab to school, for it is banned by a policy that governs uniforms. Does the school have the right to impose a uniform on children and insist on its enforcement? Of course. But can the school adopt a policy that directly impacts the conscience rights of one community and not others? Should the religious and conscience rights under the Indian Constitution extend to reasonable accommodation in secular matters on issues such as uniforms, the National Anthem, etc? These are the real questions that arise in the hijaab case, and it is a sign of the peculiar state of religious-rights jurisprudence in India that they were not dealt with in the Karnataka high court’s ruling and did not form part of the 11 questions at least one of the recent Supreme Court (SC) judgements tasked itself with answering.