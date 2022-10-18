Hijaab: Let the liberty of individual conscience prevail

Under Article 25(1), persons are entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion, subject to public order, morality, health and the fundamental rights of other persons. Under Article 25(2), economic, financial, political or secular activities relating to religious practice can be regulated, and in particular social welfare and reform measures are permissible. Article 26(b) grants the right to religious denominations to manage their affairs in matters of religion, subject to public order, morality and health. Thus 25(1) protects an individual’s rights while 26(b) and 25(2) deal with community rights. Naturally then, the considerations that apply when courts are faced with a claim of individual conscience are quite different from a community claim about what a religion says. When a court has to consider which practices can be ameliorated by social reform legislation or can be regulated by secular law, it may need to examine religious doctrines to see if the practice is “essential" or not, the logic being that an essential feature of a religion cannot be legislated away. The same logic cannot apply when the court is faced with individual claims of conscience. Simply put, freedom of conscience means that no authority sits in judgement on an individual’s beliefs to decide what is worthy of protection and what is not. How would this apply in the hijaab case? When the court examines a case of girls who wish to wear a hijaab as a matter of conscience, it is not for the court to check the theological or Quranic basis for it. The only issue is how the conscience right to wear one can be reconciled with the uniform policy of a school.