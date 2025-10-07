India’s hill states lurch from one disaster to the next: What role did policy failures and neglect play?
Summary
Devastating floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan states expose more than nature’s fury. Policy gaps, poorly planned infra projects and weak enforcement of environmental norms have worsened vulnerabilities. Why have risks multiplied? People must demand answers.
Lately, India’s news media has been flooded with heart-breaking visuals and stories of rain-activated disasters that have resulted in immeasurable damage to human and animal lives, infrastructure and the economy of Himalayan states.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story