Himanshu: What consumption data reveals of India’s economy
Summary
- Recent rounds of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) don’t let us track poverty-level trends, but they do confirm a livelihood crisis. For a clearer picture of deprivation, the Niti Aayog should work out a new poverty line.
Earlier this year, the National Statistical Office (NSO) released the report for the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for the period August 2023 to July 2024. This is the second in the series of HCES data after the HCES 2022-23, for which a fact sheet was released just before the announcement of general elections in 2024. Its findings led to claims by the Niti Aayog that India had eliminated extreme poverty. Similar claims have been made after the release of HCES 2023-24.