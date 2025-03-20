Himanshu: What consumption data reveals of India’s economy

However, the two recent rounds of the HCES offer data that is mutually comparable, providing us some insights into consumption patterns in the economy as well as the country’s trajectory of economic growth. First, the annual growth rate of consumption expenditure in constant prices has increased by 2.3 percentage points in rural areas but only by 0.94 in urban areas, averaging 1.6 percentage points for the country. This confirms the earnings and livelihood crisis that multiple other sources have revealed. It also raises concern over the 5.6% growth in private final consumption expenditure reported last month by the National Accounts.