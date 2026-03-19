Himanshu: How India’s farm sector could end up as a major casualty of the conflict in West Asia

Various agricultural imports will also be affected, particularly of edible oils and pulses, the two major crop groups for which India relies on overseas produce. India imports more than half its requirement for edible oil consumption and the pulses proportion is about one-fifth. For the former, prices generally mirror the trend in petroleum prices. The food price index of the Food and Agricultural Organization points to an increase in global edible oil prices, reaching their highest level since June 2022, when these increased in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.