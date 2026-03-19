The war in West Asia has raised geopolitical vulnerabilities. These are not only affecting countries in the region that are directly or indirectly involved in the war, but also much of the rest of the world.
Himanshu: How India’s farm sector could end up as a major casualty of the conflict in West Asia
SummaryRising energy prices will push up farm costs, with fertilizers set to get costlier as India relies on West Asia for supplies and inputs. While global shocks are hard to avoid, New Delhi can limit the damage through its domestic policy framework.
The war in West Asia has raised geopolitical vulnerabilities. These are not only affecting countries in the region that are directly or indirectly involved in the war, but also much of the rest of the world.
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