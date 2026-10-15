Himanshu: Step up job generation through India’s rural employment guarantee scheme

Rural wages are the most important indicator of the well-being of the majority of India’s rural poor. Given their close relationship with agricultural as well as non-agricultural activity, they are also among the few high-frequency indicators of distress in the country’s rural economy.
Rural wages are the most important indicator of the well-being of the majority of India’s rural poor. Given their close relationship with agricultural as well as non-agricultural activity, they are also among the few high-frequency indicators of distress in the country’s rural economy.
Available since 1998 on a monthly basis from the labour bureau for 12 agricultural and 13 non-agricultural occupations, the series was revised from July 2025 onwards, with the bureau changing both the coverage and methodology of wage data collection and reporting. It expanded the coverage of villages, aligning the series with the revised consumer price index for agricultural labourers (CPIAL), with 2019 as its base.
Available since 1998 on a monthly basis from the labour bureau for 12 agricultural and 13 non-agricultural occupations, the series was revised from July 2025 onwards, with the bureau changing both the coverage and methodology of wage data collection and reporting. It expanded the coverage of villages, aligning the series with the revised consumer price index for agricultural labourers (CPIAL), with 2019 as its base.
The new series from July 2025 was expanded to provide wages for 34 states and Union territories, as against 20 major states before that. However, this also meant that the new series is not comparable with the earlier one. This resulted in a break in the series, with no concordance provided by the labour bureau to merge the two series.
Until mid-2025, the rural evidence suggested stagnation in both agricultural and non-agricultural wages. During the decade from July 2015 to June 2025, agricultural wages increased 1.3% per annum in real terms while non-agricultural wages increased 0.2% per annum.
These are the lowest rates of growth for a decade-long period since Independence. If we take the post-covid period (data starting July 2019), real wages in agriculture grew at 1.3% per annum, while non-agricultural wages declined at 0.1% per annum.
Data from the new series is now available for July and August 2026. Real wages on a year-on-year basis declined in July by 1.5% for agricultural occupations and 1.6% for non-agricultural. These deteriorated further in August, declining by 1.9% over the previous year in agricultural occupations and 2.1% in non-agricultural. The decline is broad-based across almost all agricultural and non-agricultural work.
These estimates of growth from the new series confirm the trend since 2013. These also suggest a real decline compared to a modest growth in agricultural occupations observed in the old series. Similarly for non-agricultural occupations, we see an acceleration in the rate of decline in casual wages. The numbers thus confirm the deepening rural distress shown by other sources.
In contrast with urban euphoria over India’s performance recorded by national accounts, rural areas are faring poorly.
This is especially noteworthy since July and August were affected by not just what happened to agriculture as a result of El Niño, but also because these represent the first two months of the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The latter played an important role in earlier episodes of drought in the country. Public employment created in the non-farm sector sustained rural livelihoods and helped shore up household finances.
This year, both engines of the rural economy, farming as well as non-farm commercial activity, seem to have suffered. In fact, the decline in non-agricultural wages is higher than seen in farm wages.
What is likely to make matters worse this year is the threat to food security. Food inflation has already crossed 8% in rural areas, as visible in India’s consumer price index data. An expected rise in inflation will also hurt the non-farm sector by dampening demand for non-farm goods and services.
Agriculture is unlikely to lead to a revival of the rural economy, given this year’s drought (in many parts of India) and rising input prices. Therefore, increasing public employment through VB-G RAM G will not only generate incomes, but also have an indirect impact on wages and non-farm demand.
While VB-G RAM G has been operational only for four months, initial reports suggest a decline in overall job generation performance. It also shows variations, with poorer states showing significantly lower person-days of work generated compared to last year or even the average over the past five years.
Increasing public employment through VB-G RAM G may require the government to relax some of its new provisions. It will also need fiscal support for poorer states. The MGNREGA was designed for such contingencies. Strengthening VB-G RAM G is not just a necessity to relieve rural distress, but also to revive an overall economy in need of stronger rural consumption.
The author is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.