Himanshu: The World Bank's poverty estimates have flaws—India should have its own measures of impoverishment

The release of the India Poverty and Equity Brief in October by the World Bank has brought the poverty debate back in focus. The earlier release was in June last year which had estimates of poverty in India for 2022-23.
This release has only updated the estimates using the 2023-24 data. However, unlike previous years, the last two releases have received a lot of attention. Partly because these appear to be endorsed by the government, with several functionaries using them to showcase poverty reduction during this government’s tenure.