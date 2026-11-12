Himanshu: The World Bank's poverty estimates have flaws—India should have its own measures of impoverishment

The release of the India Poverty and Equity Brief in October by the World Bank has brought the poverty debate back in focus. The earlier release was in June last year which had estimates of poverty in India for 2022-23.
The release of the India Poverty and Equity Brief in October by the World Bank has brought the poverty debate back in focus. The earlier release was in June last year which had estimates of poverty in India for 2022-23.
This release has only updated the estimates using the 2023-24 data. However, unlike previous years, the last two releases have received a lot of attention. Partly because these appear to be endorsed by the government, with several functionaries using them to showcase poverty reduction during this government’s tenure.
This release has only updated the estimates using the 2023-24 data. However, unlike previous years, the last two releases have received a lot of attention. Partly because these appear to be endorsed by the government, with several functionaries using them to showcase poverty reduction during this government’s tenure.
But the World Bank estimates are not official estimates of poverty by the government.
India has been a pioneer in the measurement of poverty, with the erstwhile Planning Commission setting the poverty line and releasing official estimates. Unfortunately, with the government junking the Rangarajan committee report, for the first time India does not have an official poverty line.
Consumption Expenditure Surveys (CES), which form the basis of poverty estimates, have also met a similar fate—the 2017-18 survey was withdrawn by the government after being approved by the National Statistical Commission (NSC).
The consumption surveys were restarted as the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) in 2022-23. Despite their availability, the government hasn’t constituted a committee to set poverty lines suited for India, with the result that the World Bank estimates are being used. But how credible are these estimates?
The World Bank estimates are like any other international database maintained by multilateral institutions. However, given the complexity of comparisons across countries with varied measures of consumption or income, different exchange rates, differences in the methodology of data collection and differences in the conceptual basis of these measures, these are not suited to track poverty reduction in any individual country.
Precisely why India also used its own poverty line set in domestic currency and anchored to a norm that reflected the minimum basic needs of the country. This was done through debate within the government, with experts, academics and civil society.
The World Bank poverty line, on the other hand, is a median of a select group of countries, which change in every successive revision. This is further complicated by the use of International Comparison Programme purchasing power parity exchange rates, whose ability to capture specific country consumption patterns and prices is uncertain.
But the differences in consumption measures and their availability also implies that the measures used by the World Bank keep changing. For example, it used Consumer Pyramid data until 2025 for tracking poverty in India. While it shifted to using the latest HCES data, it is not fully comparable to the earlier CES statistics.
This was because the HCES was carried out differently, with the survey split in three and each part carried out at a monthly interval. It also changed the sampling design substantially. But the World Bank went a step further by changing from the concept of consumption that it used until 2025 to what it refers to as ‘real welfare.’
The new measure captures welfare, which is conceptually entirely different from the Indian practice since independence. While it may have relevance at the international level, some of the adjustments are questionable in the Indian context. For example, it excludes expenditure on durables, furniture and medical expenses but includes some items that are provided free to households such as food, textbooks and uniforms. Whether these represent the level of living is a matter of debate but it is not consistent with the way poverty has been measured in India.
The World Bank poverty estimates and poverty lines may suffice for political rhetoric, but India needs its own poverty line that is anchored to a basic minimum need consumption basket. It also needs its own measure of consumption that considers the specificity of India’s consumption patterns.
For India, the poverty line was not just a broad metric of measuring progress over time, but was also an essential input to policymaking. Poverty estimates have been used by successive finance commissions for devolution and allocations across states for various poverty alleviation programmes. Most of these are still based on the 2011-12 estimates.
Given the challenges of policymaking in a heterogeneous country such as India, a poverty line by states and rural and urban areas separately is a necessity for any meaningful policy analysis.
The author is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.