Opinion
Capital markets across the world need many more Hindenburgs, not fewer
Srinath Sridharan 4 min read 19 Jan 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Short sellers may not always be right, but are often vilified unfairly. They hold businesses to account and raise the cost of opacity and deceit. On the whole, they make markets more efficient—a valuable role.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In 2017, Nathan Anderson established Hindenburg Research with a purpose as pointed as its name: to uncover corporate disasters of human making and hold them accountable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less