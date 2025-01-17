Opinion
The exit of Hindenburg Research exposes a failure of the market
Summary
- The market has a structural deficit of scepticism. And businesses like Hindenburg find that investors won’t pay for an industry that fills gaps where regulators themselves should be more active.
A little more than a year after legendary Enron short-seller Jim Chanos threw in the towel on activist short selling, the equally famous Hindenburg Research is calling it a day.
