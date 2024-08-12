Full disclosure for Sebi chief: Key to preventing next Hindenburg-like scandal
Summary
- The controversy sparked by Hindenburg’s allegations has led to calls for Sebi's leadership to adhere to stricter disclosure norms. By aligning Sebi's standards with other public officials, India can bolster investor confidence and safeguard its financial markets from similar future crises.
The current clash between American short-seller Hindenburg Research and India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), overlooks a crucial issue: the disclosure norms for potential conflicts of interest among regulatory top brass. This is an opportune moment to bring Sebi’s disclosure standards on par with those required of senior civil servants, lawmakers, and election candidates whose asset declarations are made public.